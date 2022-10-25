Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's move seeking the resignation of Vice-Chancellors of nine universities kicked up a huge political storm with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issuing a stern warning, asking the constitutional head of the state 'not to cross the limits.'

Amid growing tensions between the Raj Bhavan and the Government, the ruling LDF (Left Democratic Front) announced its two-day state-wide protests from Tuesday. Trouble started after the Governor issued show-cause notices to Vice-Chancellors (VCs) after they refused to send their resignation letters to him before 11.30 AM on Monday.

In the ensuing legal battle began between the eight VCs and the Chancellor (Governor), the Kerala High Court held a special sitting on Monday evening and and ordered that the VCs can continue in their respective posts and they can be removed only after following due procedure. Justice Devan Ramachandran said the communication sent by the Chancellor was not proper.

The court noted that since the Chancellor has given time till November 3 to show cause why the VCs should not be ousted, the latter communication seeking their resignation lost its importance. However, Khan, addressing a press conference later, justified his actions, saying the notices were based on the verdict of the Supreme Court, which has declared as 'void ab initio' any appointment as a Vice-Chancellor made on the recommendation of the Search Committee, which is constituted contrary to the provisions of the UGC (University Grants Commission) regulation.

Also read: Guv's office bans four TV channels from his press conference; political parties, KUWJ raise protest

The Governor rejected the allegations of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the VCs have been denied natural justice. "I only suggested an honourable way out. I have not sacked them", the Governor said. Earlier, Chief Minister Vijayan held a press conference in Palakkad, lashing out at Khan for seeking resignation of vice-chancellors and said the Governor has no such powers.

Accusing Khan of acting against the Constitution and the essence of democracy, the CM alleged that the Governor's move was an encroachment on the powers of a democratically elected government. "It was the Governor who appointed the VCs of these nine universities and if these appointments were made illegally, then the primary responsibility lies with the Governor himself," the Chief Minister said.

Hitting back at Vijayan, the Governor said if somebody indulges in cheppadividya (jugglery) then a dose of little pippidi (tricks) is needed. The Governor used the colloquial Malayalam terms in response to Vijayan's usage of 'pippidi' in his earlier speeches targeting Khan.

Also read: Kerala HC allows University VCs to continue on their posts till Guv passes final order

Meanwhile, the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF accused the Governor of working in accordance with the directive of the RSS. "A strong resistance against such a move to destroy the education sector of Kerala needs to come from the entire people who love the state", LDF convener E P Jayarajan said and called for a broad popular movement against the Raj Bhavan's alleged move against the Universities. Meanwhile, differences have cropped up within the Congress-led UDF with some groups taking sides with Khan.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said the action of Kerala Governor indicated the Central government's attempt to interfere in the higher education sector across the country in violation of democratic and constitutional values. However, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala claimed that the Governor sought the resignation of the VCs based on the Supreme Court verdict.

"The UDF still stands by its opinion that the appointment of the VCs in the universities of the state political appointments", Chennithala said.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan also echoed an almost similar view. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key partner in the UDF, however, criticised the Governor's actions.