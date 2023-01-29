Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday stressed that people must regard him as Hindu. Citing Sir Syed Ahmed Khan he explained that for him 'Hindu' is more of a geographical term rather than a religious one.

"Sir Syed Ahmed Khan once said that I do not think Hindu is a religious term, it is a geographical term. Anyone who is born in India, eats food that is produced in India, or drinks water from Indian rivers deserves to be called a Hindu," he said.

Speaking about the colonial practice of dividing Indians on religious lines he said, "It was perfectly fine to use terminologies like Hindu, Muslim and Sikh during the colonial era because the Britishers had made the communities as the basis for deciding even the ordinary rights of citizens."