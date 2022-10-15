Kerala : Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's facebook account has been hacked. A complaint regarding it has been registered with the authorities concerned. For a while, Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government have not been sharing the best of relations and on a few occasions, the two have also taken on one another.

According to Kerala Rajbhawan PRO, Kerala Governor on Saturday morning said, "My Facebook page appears to be hacked since today morning. The matter has been reported and efforts are on to restore the page."

When the tiff between the two touched new levels, some CPI-M leaders even went to the extent of saying that the Governor's posts are not needed in the states. The Vijayan government has a huge support base, especially in the cyber world. Anyone who turns critical of the government in the social media, is taken to task by the so-called cyber wing of Vijayan supporters.