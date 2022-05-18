Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala becomes the first state in the country to launch an OTT platform at the government level. Cultural minister Saji Cheriyan on Wednesday announced the launch of the OTT platform 'C Space' and said it would start from November 1, Kerala's Birth Day.

Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) has developed this OTT platform with the latest technological specifications. "The launch of the OTT platform is a major success in the government's efforts to modernize KSFDC and to give a boost to the Malayalam film industry," Saji Cheriyan said.

The OTT platform will offer revenue to the film producer based on the total number of viewers. It would work on the 'pay per view' method, where the viewer would only be paying for the films he or she wants to watch. The movies would be screened on OTT only after the theatre release.

Apart from feature films, documentaries and short films would also be streamed. Minister said that priority would be given to artistically brilliant movies and State, National, and International award-winning movies.

Registration of movies to the platform would start from June 1. Facilities for this have been made at the KSFDC head office and also at Chitranjali Studio in Thiruvananthapuram.

