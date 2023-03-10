Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh on Thursday claimed that a person belonging to Kannur approached her on behalf of the ruling CP for the settlement of the case and offered her Rs 30 Cr to leave the State. Swapna Suresh said she was offered huge money if she dropped all the allegations against the Chief Minister and his family members and left Bengaluru.

In a Facebook Live session from Bengaluru, Swapna Suresh said that a person named Vijesh Pillai called her for a channel interview three days ago. But during the interview, Vijesh Pillai said that he had come on the instructions of CPM State Secretary MV Govindan to ask her to hand over all the evidence she had against the Chief Minister and his family, both direct and digital, she said.

Swapna further claimed that Vijesh Pillai informed her if she obliged them, she would be provided with the necessary means to go to Jaipur or Haryana and live comfortably, otherwise, she would be killed. "Leave Bengaluru after saying that everything you have said so far is a lie. Then he (Vijesh Pillai) offered Rs 30 crore to move to Malaysia and live as a 'new Swapna'. The intermediary also said that MV Govindan informed that the Chief Minister will provide all the help to start a new life", Swapna claimed.

The gold smuggling accused challenged the CM and his family, saying that her fight will continue till all of the Chief Minister's dealings to build his 'daughter's empire' are exposed. This is the first time that Swapna has come forward with serious allegations against CPM State Secretary MV Govindan. She also alleged that Vijesh Pillai requested her not to say anything against UAE-based Indian businessman MA Yusuff Ali.

'Expatriate businessman Yusuff Ali has strong business ties with the UAE and is likely to be implicated if allegations are levelled against him. Therefore, Vijesh Pillai asked not to say anything against him', Swapna said on Facebook Live. She claimed that Vijesh Pillai cautioned her that Yusuff Ali can trap her by hiding something like drugs in her luggage while travelling abroad and make her spend at least three to four months in jail.

Swapna Suresh said that in a situation where death is certain, she will fight till the last moment and none can influence her with threats or promises. She also said that she spoke to her lawyer Krishnaraj about the threat to her life and he has informed this matter to the Karnataka Home Secretary and DGP and the Enforcement Directorate through e-mail.

Swapna said that MV Govindan can kill or imprison her if he wants but there will be no settlement and that even in her absence, her lawyer and family members will continue the fight.