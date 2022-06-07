Ernakulam: Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh, while talking to the media on Tuesday, raised a series of allegations against former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as well as the CM's wife Kamala Vijayan and daughter Veena Vijayan. This occurred after Suresh finished recording her confidential statement in front of the Magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC. She also urged the media to seek out the truth.

"Former Principal Secretary, M Sivasankar first contacted me during CM's visit to Dubai in 2016. He told me that CM forgot to take a bag from Trivandrum and requested me to get it to Dubai at the earliest. I had sent that bag through a diplomatic officer at the Dubai consulate and during scanning, it was found that the bag contained currency notes," Swapna said, noting that she began smuggling through diplomatic baggage only after this incident.

Suresh also said that on a number of occasions, a biryani vessel was carried from the residence of the UAE Consul General in India to the house of the CM, and that it contained metallic objects. "This has happened on several occasions and it has been found out that it contained metal-like objects. This was done under instructions from Sivasankar," she said.

"I have been asked by the court to show restraint and since I respect the court, I am revealing only this much now. May be in the coming days I will be making more revelations," she stated. Suresh noted that apart from Sivasankar and Vijayan's family members, Minister K T Jaleel, and CM's private secretary CM Raveendran were also involved in the case. (Agency inputs)