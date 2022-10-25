Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, on Tuesday dared former Speaker and top CPM leader P Sreeramakrishnan to file defamation against her if he could. Her challenge is in response to Sreeramakrishnan's recent Facebook post where he said he never misbehaved with any woman. “Sangh Parivar’s brain is behind the allegations,” he posted in Malayalam.

"Selfie inviting to accompany him......(sic)," Swapna had captioned an image of the CPM leader. "Selfie waiting for .... (sic)," she wrote in another image. Sharing a liquor bottle's image as having taken from the leader's residence, Swapna wrote: The virgin to be opened for the evening kept at his official bedroom table please have a close look on the surroundings ....(sic).

Of the seven pics she released, only one of them had her and Sreeramakrishnan in the frame. Comments came pouring in saying the pictures had nothing bad about the former Speaker. Swapna said she was willing to make public more images which will have the 'rest' of her story before the Court in case if he chose to file a defamation.

"This is just a simple and humble reply and a reminder to Mr. P Sreeramakrishnan for his fb post and related arguments. In case this doesn't remind him the rest then I request this gentleman to please file a defamation suit against me so that I may be able to produce the rest of the evidences before the Honble Court," Swapna wrote in the FB post.

Swapna Suresh's earlier allegations were that Sreeramakrishnan sent messages and invited her to his private residence. The main accused in gold smuggling case, had levelled sexual misconduct allegations against CPM leaders, intensified her counter attack in the wake of the latest confrontation with the former Speaker.