Kollam (Kerala): A family in the Kottarakara district of Southern Kerala was experiencing some bizarre, near-supernatural experiences for the past several months. A woman in the house was receiving texts from her mother -- who also lives in the same house -- warning her of a TV blast or the lights going off, and the same would happen moments later. But her mother would not recall having texted any of it to the woman.

Electric cables getting burnt, appliances malfunctioning, and abusive, premonitory WhatsApp messages were just some of the weird experiences the woman faced very frequently over the past several months. A recent returnee from abroad, the woman was in rough waters in terms of her relationship with her husband. When she received abusive messages from his number over WhatsApp, it was no surprise -- until he too denied having texted her anything of the sort.

Not able to connect the dots, the woman reported these strange instances to the police. What the investigation revealed was no less eerie, though it was nothing supernatural as the family might have suspected. The culprit was a 14-year-old boy living in the same house, cleverly carrying out the strange mischiefs with his aunt. Too young for someone with such expert criminal tendencies, the boy gave no reason for his behavior to the police. The investigating officers also noticed how his conduct was oddly different from that of a teenager, and more like a fully grown adult.

As informed by the police, the teenager very cleverly used a Bluetooth dongle belonging to his aunt's husband to implicate him. Using hacking methods that he learned from YouTube, the boy would text abusive and derogatory things to his aunt from her husband's number. He would also occasionally take his grandmother's phone to text the woman, warning her of things like lights going off or the water in the overhead tank spilling over, and then immediately execute the same.

"The search history of the phone revealed that the teenager was looking for information and videos on how to hack phones, damage appliances, unlock phones, abusive and inappropriate content, and much more. He did not have any explanation for what he did. His conduct was not like a child of his age, but of someone much older. This is mostly because of the adverse influence of the unsupervised use of mobile phones and the internet," the probing officer said.