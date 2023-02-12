Trivandrum: The police arrested a man for allegedly vandalising the house of Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday evening. The accused was identified as Manoj, a native of Payyannur, Kannur district. He was arrested at Thampanoor railway station. Manoj is found to be mentally challenged and he has been making contradictory statements, say police Officers.

The accused person actually came to Trivandrum for work at a hotel. He gained entry into a house named 'Makayiram' near the Kochullur Subramania Swamy temple last Friday. At this house, the Union Minister stays whenever he arrives in the state capital. The windows on the front side of the house were found broken. The door of the house was smashed with a stone.

An attempt was also made to climb up through the back of the house. During the robbery, Manoj got injured. There was blood on the portico in front of the house. Neither the minister nor the staff was inside the house when the incident took place. The injury sustained during the attack helped the police to locate Manoj quickly.

