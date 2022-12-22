Kollam (Kerala): Spearfishing is like a crossover between hunting and fishing. While many people still stick to their traditional way of fishing, Shibu Joseph, a youth from Kureepuzha in Kollam uses modern spear-guns to strike fish. Shibu dives deep into the crevasses of the ocean for spearfishing. His passion for deep sea diving has turned into his profession. Besides being a scuba diver, Shibu is an expert in spearfishing.

Sharing his experiences, Shibu said, "I am a professional deep-sea scuba diver and then became an expert in spearfishing. After practicing for many years, I am confident in diving and I enjoy it now. However, I request common public not to imitate it as this method needs a high level of training and expertise. Those who understand the flow of the water and undercurrents can try this adventurous fishing."

After he started posting about his deep sea diving and spear gun fishing techniques on social media, people started recognizing him. When Shibu dives deep and comes back up with a fish on his spear, many people gather to watch this at Thankassery sea bridge.

In spearfishing, the fisherman uses a spear gun, dives deep, finds where the fish are, and has to get close enough to shoot without spooking them away. Fishing has continued to be a source of livelihood for the coastal people in India.