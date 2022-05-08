Thiruvananthapuram: A 17-year-old boy, an accused in a chain-snatching case, died on Sunday when the bike he was riding crashed into a road divider on the national highway at Paroorkuzhi Pallichal near Naruvamoodu, police said. The 21-year-old co-accused, who was the pillion rider, underwent surgery after sustaining a leg injury.

The incident occurred at around 6:40 am on Sunday, when the duo was returning after allegedly snatching a gold chain from a woman in Thuckalay, located in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district, as per the police. The case in connection with the accident was registered in Thiruvananthapuram, whereas the snatching case was lodged in Thuckalay.

Cops further stated that there was already one case of snatching registered against the main accused, while the co-accused was involved in 15 such cases in Kerala. A senior official informed that the police became aware of snatching only after it found the gold chain in the duo's possession.