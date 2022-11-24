Thrissur: A couple from Chalakudy in Kerala's Thrissur district named their newborn 'Messi' while watching the FIFA Worldcup match held between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The couple, Shaneer and Fathima, staunch supporters of the Argentina football team decided to name their newborn 'Idhin Messi' after Argentina's star player Lionel Messi.

The naming ceremony took place amid hundreds of Argentina fans cheering and watching the game on TV at the Indoor Stadium in Chalakudy. The couple then cut the cake, the icing on which depicted the Argentinian flag, and celebrated their happiness. Although their favourite team lost the game, Shaneer and Fathima went back home happy as they could bring in a 'Messi touch' to their son's naming ceremony. The couple tied the knot two years ago.