Alappuzha: Waterlogging and torrential rain could not dampen the spirits of a young couple, Akash and Aishwarya, who ventured out on a big bronze cooking vessel for their marriage in Alappuzha on Monday.

The marriage was scheduled to be held at Thalavadi Panayannoorkavu Devi Temple. But the area got flooded due to heavy rains and rivers flowing down from central Kerala.

The family members of the couple found it extremely difficult to reach the wedding venue and they thought about using a big vessel to carry the couple to the venue through the flood waters for more than half a kilometre.

Akash's mother Omana said they decided to use the vessel to carry the couple to the venue so that marriage could be held at the auspicious time.

Akash and Aishwarya fell in love when they were on Covid duty at a private hospital at Chenagannur last year. Akash who belongs to Thakazhi is working as clinical staff and Aishwarya hailing from Ambalappuzha is a nurse at the same hospital.

Due to Covid restrictions, only close relatives were invited to the marriage. But sudden floods thwarted their plans and the family decided to avoid all festivities and reduced the function to just tying the knot.

