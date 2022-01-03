Kannur (Kerala): In yet another case of police brutality against the people, a video of a police inspector kicking a train passenger has created a furore against the way police are treating people in Kerala.

In the video, ASI Pramod, attached with the Railway Police was seen dragging down a passenger and kicking him repeatedly with his boots due to ticketless travel.

The incident took place in the Maveli Express which was going from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram.

According to a co-passenger, who recorded this video, ASI Pramod and another policeman came to the sleeper compartment of the train and demanded the ticket from the passenger.

The passenger had a ticket for the unreserved. As he was trying to find the ticket in his bag when asked to produce it. However, without any provocation, the ASI suddenly dragged the passenger onto the floor of the compartment and started to kick him on his chest with his boot and beat him.

The passenger was then pushed out of the compartment when the train stopped at Vadakara station.

The co-passenger also said that the ASI asked ticket from him also when he realised that the passenger was recording the video. He said he refused to show the ticket to the policeman and said that he would only show the ticket to the TTE.

When contacted ASI said that he had only asked a ticketless passenger to get out of the train and the allegations of him kicking the passenger are baseless. However, the video clearly shows ASI Pramod, repeatedly kicking the passenger.

Meanwhile, Kannur City Police Commissioner R Elango has deputed the special branch to conduct an investigation into the incident and file a report. The Railway Police have also started an investigation into the matter.

