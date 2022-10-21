Ernakulam: A policeman attached to the Armed Reserve camp in Kerala's Kochi was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing 10 sovereigns of gold jewelry from his friend's house, police said. According to the police, the accused AR policeman Amal Dev was arrested on Thursday night after he stole 10 sovereigns of gold jewelry from the house of his friend Natesan at Njarakkal on October 13.

Natesan filed a police complaint when he found the gold missing from his house. Police then took out the list of visitors to his house during the period and zeroed in on Amal Dev. Police said Amal Dev confessed to his crime during interrogation. He took away the jewelry to get money for playing online rummy, police said.

This is the second such incident in the state police force that has defamed the image of the cops. Earlier, a case was booked against a policeman for stealing mangoes from a shop in Kanjirappally, Kollam. The CCTV visuals showed the policeman stealing mangoes from a shop. Kanjirappally police had registered a case against Shihab, a policeman attached to the Idukki AR camp when he was found stealing 10 kg mangoes from a shop on September 30.

Shihab was on his way back home from duty when he stopped his vehicle and stole the mangoes from the shop. CCTV footage showed him stealing the mangoes. Shihab went into hiding when the shop owner approached the police. However, two days ago, the shop owner approached the court and informed them that he was withdrawing his complaint. The court considered the appeal from the shop owner and settled the case.