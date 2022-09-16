Kollam (Kerala) : Indian National Congress Kerala state President K Sudhakaran suspends 3 party workers involved in allegedly threatening a vegetable shop owner for not paying Rs 2000 in fund collection for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

A vegetable shopkeeper was allegedly threatened by Congress workers in Kollam for not contributing Rs 2,000 towards the collection of funds for Bharat Jodo Yatra.

S Fawaz, a vegetable shopkeeper in Kollam alleged that Congress workers damaged the weighing machine of the shop and destroyed vegetables. He further alleged that the Congress workers created chaos and attacked the staff of the shop.

"A group of Congress workers reached the shop and asked for donations for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. I gave Rs 500 but they demanded Rs 2,000. They damaged weighing machines and threw away vegetables. They also used abusive language and attacked the staff," Fawaz said.

Following the incident, Fawaz filed a complaint at the Kunnicode police station. A case has been registered against Congress workers under sections 447,427 and 506 of the IPC.

As Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its eighth day, party leaders led by Rahul Gandhi started the march from Kollam on Friday. The Yatra resumed today after a one-day break on September 15. (ANI)