Kozhikode: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL)'s own hydroelectric project at Arippara near Kozhikode via video conferencing. The project was commissioned to CIAL based on small-scale hydroelectric policy of the State's Electricity Department.

Power will be generated by constructing a 30 meter wide weir dam across the Iruvazhinji river and supplying water to the powerhouse at Arippara, half a kilometer away, through a penstock pipe. CIAL acquired five acres of land from 32 landowners for the project.

The hydroelectric plant, which is estimated to generate 14 million units of power each year, was completed at the cost of Rs 52 crore. CIAL aims to provide power to the Kerala State Electricity Board grid.

Minister of Power K. Krishnan Kutty presided over the inaugural function held at the Secretariat, Kochi CIAL and Areepara Power House virtually. Minister of Industries P.Rajeev, Revenue Minister K.Rajan and Minister of Public Works P.A Mohammad Riaz were also present.

