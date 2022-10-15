Kozhikode: Police have registered a case against a cleric for the alleged rape of a woman on the pretext of marriage in Kozhikode Kerala. As per a police official, the accused has been identified as Kozhikode Qazi Syed Muhammad Koya Thangal Jamalullaili. The case was registered at Kozhikode Women's Cell after a complaint was filed by a woman from Kannur, alleging that Qazi sexually abused her two years ago in Parappanangadi, Malappuram.

Also read: Kozhikode: 32-year-old woman gang-raped by four

The 33-year-old woman said she had approached Qazi to settle her dispute with her husband. She said that Qazi raped her several times on the pretext of a false marriage promise. The woman also said that Qazi helped her to part ways with her husband and got her Rs 1.5 lakh as compensation from her husband.

A police official said that a case has been registered against Qazi for rape and intimidation under IPC sections 376 and 506.