Pathanamthitta (Kerala): Krithikesh Varma, a class one student belonging to Ernakulam, has been selected to draw the lots to select the new chief priests of Sabarimala. Whereas, fourth class student Pournami G Varma will draw lots for chief priest of Malikappuram temple. The children were selected by Tirunal Raghava Varma, the senior king of Panthalam Palace.

The practice of sending children for drawing the lots for chief priests is based on the Supreme Court's order in 2011. Krithikesh Varma is the son of Anoop Varma of Pandhalam Mundakkal palace and Parvathy Varma of Mangala Mutt, Ernakulam. He is studying at Bhavans Vidyamandir, Girinagar, Ernakulam.

Whereas, Pournami G Varma is the daughter of Dr. Girish Varma of Pandhalam Sambrikal place and Saritha Varma of Lakshmi Vilasam, Edapally. She is studying in class 4 at Delhi Public School in Doha.

The children will start their holy journey to Sabarimala on October 17 after visiting the Valiya Koikkal temple. They will be accompanied by their parents and office bearers of the Palace administrative committee.