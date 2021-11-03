Kannur: Kannur police on Wednesday arrested Sathar, father of an 11-year-old girl and Imam Uvais who allegedly led to the girl's death by subjecting her to black magic instead of giving proper medical treatment. Fathima fell sick of high fever and bereft of timely intervention she died.

Police investigation found out that Sathar asked Imam Uvais to treat his child through religious means. The case was registered under the Juvenile Justice Act against Sathar. Imam Uvais was arrested based on the charges of causing death not amounting to murder.

Post mortem report revealed that strong respiratory infection was the cause of death and added that timely treatment could have saved the girl.

In addition, locals reportedly informed the police that about four people had died without getting proper treatment earlier as well. Police investigation is underway into the allegations. More people will be likely interrogated by police in connection with the allegation.

When black magic cases witnessed a surge earlier, the Kerala Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practises, Sorcery, and Black Magic Bill, 2019 was submitted to the LDF government. The Bill proposes strict punishment for any sort of evil practice and fraud in the name of black magic which will comprise of isolating women for menstruation, expelling ghosts. The Bill has pertinent role in Kerala, state renowned for its high literacy rate and the shocking incidents draws irony.

