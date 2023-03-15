Thiruvananthapuram: The Opposition in Kerala held an unprecedented protest in front of the Kerala Speaker's office in the Assembly complex on Wednesday accusing him of being biased in the House. The opposition Congress-UDF members gathered at Speaker A N Shamseer's office. They claimed that the Speaker is not protecting the rights of the opposition.

Opposition legislators raised slogans and held up a banner saying 'Speaker should show justice'. They also staged a walkout from the House. Speaking to ANI an opposition leader said, "We have boycotted the assembly and now we are protesting outside the speaker's office." The legistlators also clashed with the Watch and Ward personnel outside the Speaker's office.

During the assembly sesion, chief minister Pinrayi Vijayan said that a special three-tier committee comprising scientific experts will be set up to conduct a probe into the Kochi waste dump yard fire. Vijayan also added that a Special Investigation Team of the State police will investigate the case registered related to the fire. A vigilance inquiry will also be conducted into the cause of the fire and the proceedings of the plant right starting the time of its inception, he said.

It has been some days that the opposition legislators are protesting against the Speaker's decision denying them a nod to present notice for their adjournment motion continuously on various pressing issues.

Protests erupted early in the House when Shamseer announced that their notice for adjournment motion on women's security could not be taken up. Raising slogans and holding a banner saying 'Speaker should show justice', they later walked out of the House and marched to the Speaker's office in the same complex.

Tension prevailed in front of the office as Watch and Ward personnel blocked their way and some of the UDF MLAs tried to move forward with force. Watch and Ward staff, also known as house marshals, oversee the security of the State Legislature and work under the control of the Speaker and the Secretary to the Legislature. The lawmakers later staged a sit-in protest in front of the office, and raised slogans against the Speaker. (With Agency inputs)