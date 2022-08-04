Shornur (Palakkad- Kerala): A large quantity of explosives was recovered by police in Ongalloor, Palakkad district of Kerala on August 04. Around 8,000 gelatin sticks in 40 boxes were found abandoned near a quarry operating at Vadanakurissi in Shornur. Some local people found it and informed the police. Police reached the spot and recovered it. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.