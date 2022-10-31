Kozhikode: A 15-year-old girl tried to kill herself after she cut the veins of her boyfriend at the Thamarassery bus stand in Kerala's Kozhikode on Monday. Both of them have been admitted to a government hospital in the city.

Police said the youths, both residents of Kodanchery, tried to kill themselves as their families were against their relationship. The couple was waiting for a bus at the Thamarassery bus stand when the girl suddenly pulled out a razor blade and cut the veins of her boyfriend. She then cut her veins in a bid to kill herself.

The people at the bus stand rushed to the rescue of both and took them to Thamarassery Thaluk Govt Hospital. At present, the condition of both is stated to be stable, police said.