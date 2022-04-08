Kanchipuram: The video of a gang of female students drinking alcohol in a beverage bottle in a classroom has gone viral, following which the college principal has suspended them. Thousands of students from the surrounding areas are studying at the Private College of Arts and Sciences in Enathur.

A video of more than 10 students sitting on a desk in one of the college's classrooms, sipping pouched liquor, has surfaced on social media. The video, which has been widely shared, has also caught the attention of the college principal. Following this, he identified the students who had consumed alcohol in the video and called them to investigate.

Then it was revealed that all the students were first-year students. They said a male student who was studying with them in the class had bought alcohol. They admitted to drinking it only after they knew it was alcohol. It was revealed that the video taken inside them at the time has now been leaked.

After hearing all the explanations, the principal immediately suspended 5 female students and one male student who had been drinking alcohol in the college classroom. The principal also summoned the parents of the students to the college and warned that stern action would be taken if such an incident happened again.