Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Veteran filmmaker Adoor Goalakrishnan resigned as chairman of the K R Narayanan Film Institute, Thiruvananthapuram, amid an unseemly caste row. The resignation came after the institute became embroiled in the controversy following students' protest, which was a termed as a conspiracy by a staffer of the PRO (public relations office) department of the Institute, sources said.

The latest development has turned into a full blown controversy in the prestigious K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts popularly called K R Narayanan Film Institute. Gopalakrishnan resigned in defense of Shankar Mohan, who offered his resignation after allegations of caste discrimination were made against him.

On his part, Adoor Gopalakrishnan asserted that no caste discrimination has taken place in the institute. He requested the police to take cognizance of the matter and enquire into it. The veteran filmmaker took objection to what he described as humiliation meted out to Shankar Mohan after inviting him and utilising his services. The institute authorities have taken a serious view of the incident and have begun an internal enquiry into the issue.

On December 5, 2022, several students of the KRN Film Institute staged protests alleging discrimination on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of Kerala held in Thiruvananthapurm. Adoor Gopalakrishnan has accused some people within the institute of instigating the students to level baseless allegations based on which Shankar Mohan was forced to quit.