Kochi: Justice Devan Ramachandran wrote to the Chief Justice of the High Court seeking intervention on the Brahmapuram garbage plant fire incident in Kochi as toxic toxic fumes are coming from the plant after a fire broke out in the dumping yard . It may be recalled that a massive fire broke out at the Brahmapuram waste plant on March 1 and even on the fifth day, the fire has not been fully extinguished. However, fire department personnel, the Navy and others are trying to douse the fire.

As many as 30 fire tenders, two Navy helicopters and over 120 fire department personnel among others on Monday continued to douse the fire at the waste plant here from where toxic smoke has spread across the city and neighbouring areas. Though the fire appears to be extinguished, a huge smoke was still billowing out from the waste mound.

The Kakkanad, Aroor and Vytilla regions of the city appeared to be hazy during the day. The district authorities said each of the fire tenders used approximately 40,000 litres of water to put out the smoke. Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission has directed the Chief Secretary, Ernakulam District Collector and others to submit a report on the action taken to solve problem.

CBSE and ICSE schools, Classes I to VII of government-aided schools in Kochi and neighbouring gram panchayats and municipalities are directed to remain closed on Monday and Tuesday. According to the data on the Kerala Pollution Control Board website, the PM 2.5 and PM 10 particulates level in the air in Kochi were above the prescribed standards.

The level of PM 2.5, tiny particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diametre that can enter deep into the lungs and even the bloodstream, was found to be 79.7 ug/m3, at around 1:45 PM today, as against the normal standard of 60. PM 10, particles with a diameter less than 10 micrometres, level were recorded at 119.6 as against a normal of 100. The fire broke out in the garbage dumped at the plant on Thursday. Officials maintained that such incidents happen every year around this time due to the extreme heat.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev said that the fire was under control and would hopefully be extinguished by evening. He and State Health Minister Veena George said that the smoke due to the blaze was not a matter of concern. However, those with breathing problems, like asthma, the elderly, children and pregnant women should try and avoid getting exposed to the smoke and should wear masks if they venture out, the Ministers said.

The still smouldering fire at the Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi was set "deliberately" to avoid inspection of the site where garbage dating back to several years was lying accumulated, Congress-led UDF opposition alleged in the Kerala Assembly on Monday. The government, on the other hand, said the fire appeared to have been caused due to the high temperatures in the state, but it was investigating the matter to find out the actual reasons for it.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly VD Satheesan claimed in the House that the fire has not yet been extinguished or even brought under control and alleged that neither the local administration nor the State government was doing anything to address the serious situation.