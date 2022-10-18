Kannur: The question of managing the population of stray dogs and culling them has always been a pertinent one in Kerala, and with gruesome stray attacks leading to deaths elsewhere in the country, the issue has yet again come to the fore in the southern state.

The state has recorded nearly two lakh dog bites and 21 rabies-induced deaths in 2022 alone, according to media reports. The recent Noida debacle, where a one-year-old child was mauled by stray dogs in sector 39 area, has again shone the spotlight on the issue.

In Payyannur, a small town in Kannur district, however, things seem to be slightly different. Jimmy, a canine, is a favourite of the residents. The four-legged member of the village is owned by David, a retired excise inspector.

His pastimes include hitchhiking on the bikes of residents, and often accompanying a neighborhood auto driver when the latter goes out in search of passengers. Visuals even display Jimmy resting on a platform beneath a banyan tree, sipping tea and biscuits. Locals in the area noted that he has a license and is also vaccinated regularly.