Thiruvananthapuram: On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called on his visiting Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren. The two met at a private hotel in the state capital. It was a friendly visit by the Jharkhand CM whose family was also accompanying him, a statement issued by the Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The discussion during the friendly visit was about cooperation in tourism. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also gifted the 'Aranmula mirror' to Hemant Soren. Vijayan mentioned the meeting with Soren and his family on his Twitter handle.

"Had a warm interaction with Jharkhand Chief Minister @HemantSorenJMM. He offered wholehearted cooperation in tourism development. Thanked him for deciding to spend his vacation in Kerala and wished him and his family a great time here," he tweeted.

Vijayan was accompanied by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy and senior Kerala Tourism officials. Tourism officials made a presentation about Kerala Tourism. His family accompanies Soren.