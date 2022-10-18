Pathanamthitta: Jayaraman Namboothiri has been elected as the new head priest (melasanti) of Sabarimala Ayyappa temple and Hariharan Nambootiri as the Malikappuram Devi Temple's head priest on Tuesday, sources said. It is learned that the duo was selected through a draw of lots held today morning. The lots were drawn by Krithikesh Verma and Pournami G Verma, the children who were invited by Pandalam Palace.

The draw was held in the presence of Travancore Devaswom Board President Anantha Gopan, Board Member P M Thankappan, Devaswom Commissioner B S Prakash, Sabarimala Special Commissioner Manoj, and Rtd Justice R Bhaskaran, the observer appointed by the High Court. Jayaraman Namboothiri is a native of Thaliparamba in Kannur district while Hariharan Namboothiri hails from Vaikom in Kottayam district.

Jayaraman Namboothiri while talking to ETV Bharat, said, "Happy to be chosen as the head priest of Sabarimala. I am not overjoyed at being elected as the head priest. It is because of God's grace". On Saturday, Krithikesh Varma, a class one student belonging to Ernakulam, was selected to draw the lots to select the new chief priests of Sabarimala. Whereas, fourth class student Pournami G Varma was selected to draw lots for chief priest of Malikappuram temple.

The children were selected by Tirunal Raghava Varma, the senior king of Panthalam Palace. The practice of sending children for drawing the lots for chief priests is based on the Supreme Court's order in 2011. Krithikesh Varma is the son of Anoop Varma of Pandhalam Mundakkal palace and Parvathy Varma of Mangala Mutt, Ernakulam. He is studying at Bhavans Vidyamandir, Girinagar, Ernakulam.

Jayaraman Namboothiri new head priest of Sabarimala; Hariharan Namboothiri of Malikappuram