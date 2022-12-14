Kannur (Kerala): Senior Muslim League leader, Abdurahiman Randathani on Tuesday expressed concern about the gender-neutral initiatives of the Left government. He alleged that students are taught about masturbation and homosexuality as part of this initiative while sitting together. Randathani made these comments during a Congress-led United Democratic Front's protest march against the Left government.

"Just imagine what will happen if teenagers are made to sit together and taught about masturbation and homosexuality. What will happen to the culture of this land," Randathani was seen saying in a video of the protest which has gone viral. Girls have great importance in Kerala society and they made great strides in this society "not by sitting together" with boys, he added.

"Now they (Left government) claim that if the teenagers are made to sit together, it will bring reforms in the education sector. And they are teaching masturbation and homosexuality", the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader alleged. "It is the communists who want to make such changes. They say that the society should take care of the children without considering the fact whether they were born before or after the marriage. Likewise, they want to free women from what prevents her from having free sex with the man she loves. The government is attempting to impart communist views through the educational institutions," Randathani charged.

Randathani's statement came a day after state Education Minister, V Sivankutty, clarified that the government has not taken any decision on introducing gender-neutral uniforms, mixed seating in schools or changing school timings, as suggested by an expert panel. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has been opposing the gender neutral initiatives of the Left government ever since a government-appointed panel recommended reforms in schools including bringing change in the school timings, encouraging gender neutrality and mixed sittings.