Eranakulam (Kerala): The first water metro service in the country is ready to roll out in Kochi's Eranakulam district, which will be equipped with world-class boat services and an opportunity to enjoy the views of the lake without any traffic jams. The first phase of the service will be from Vyttila to Kakkanad. The journey from Vyttila to Kakkanad on the National Waterway III via the Champakkara canal takes about half an hour.

The Water Metro also offers seamless travel to various parts of Kochi. With the fully air-conditioned eco-friendly boat, passengers can fully enjoy the views of the lake through transparent glass.

The boats have been built by the Cochin Shipyard out of which only one boat has been delivered as of now. It is hoped that with the addition of four more boats, the passenger service will be started. The Water Metro will have 23 boats with a carrying capacity of 100 passengers and 55 boats with a capacity of 50 passengers at a time. These boats can be hybrid powered by both battery and diesel generators.

This is the first time in the world that such an extensive battery-powered boat network has been launched said Shaji Janardhanan, Kochi Water Metro Chief General Manager.

"These boats use a battery that can be charged very quickly in 10-15 minutes. Passengers have the option to charge as needed, even when boarding and disembarking. The speed of the boat is eight knots. These boats can travel faster than a traditional boat. A thermal camera is also fitted to assist the boat operator on night trips. The operator can see the views around the boat. Boats also have radar systems," Janardhanan said.

The Kochi Water Metro is an extensive 76 km long water transport network connecting 38 terminals with 78 boats. The construction of world-class terminals and boats is progressing rapidly.

READ: Get ready to ride on first of its kind electric boat of Kochi Water Metro