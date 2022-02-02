Kasaragod: Mango farmers in Kasaragod are in for some good news as they can now get Rs 150 per kg for dried mango leaves, a price that is more than what a kilogram of mango can fetch them. A toothpowder company named ' Eno Wellness Nika,' which is planning to produce organic tooth powder is procuring dried mango leaves as the key ingredient for tooth powder production.

People who can get them a kilogram of dried mango leaves, which are naturally ripened and dried under clean conditions, will get Rs 150 from the company. Those who do not want money can get a share in the toothpowder produced.

Eno Wellness Nika has got a patent for producing organic tooth powder and is now entering the production line.

Company Managing Director Abraham says that they are planning to procure as much as raw materials from all Panchayats in Kannur and Kasaragod districts.