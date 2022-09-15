Idukki (Kerala): A plantation worker at a cardamom farm in Kerala's Idukki district has come up with an ingenious solution to keep hands off the property. The farm, located in Udumbanchola area of the district, employs 'snakes' in the garden.

Explaining the situation, Biju, mastermind of the reptilian guards, said he was looking for a way to get rid of monkeys when they started destroying the crops, adding that he had previously observed the primates maintaining distance whenever they spotted dead snakes on the farm.

"I purchased rubber snakes online and placed them on the farm," Biju said, adding there are currently about 200 rubber snakes that are placed on tree branches and cardamom plants across the farm.

"No monkey has dared to come anywhere near the farm after seeing the rubber snakes in the last two years," Biju said. The farm has had its fair share of accidents, however, Biju adds, noting guest workers who came from outside spotted the rubber snakes and tried to 'beat them to death'.