Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to provide financial aid of Rs 8 lakh to the family of Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) A Pradeep, who died in the recent IAF helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, and a job to his wife Sreelakshmi.

The state government will allocate Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Sainik Welfare Fund to the family and Rs 3 lakh from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for the treatment expenses of Pradeep's ailing father.

Considering the educational qualification of Sreelekshmi, the state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to give a posting in Thrissur district itself. "Instructions will be issued to the Directorate of Sainik Welfare to post her as Class-3 employee in any department based on her educational classification," a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

The Cabinet took Pradeep's case as a special case as the rule only permits the government to provide jobs for the dependents of soldiers who are killed either in a war or in military conflict.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said the Cabinet also considered the heroic works of the deceased officer during the 2018 Kerala floods, where he and his team had saved several lives.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika were among the 13 killed in the IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu On December 8. The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, died at a military hospital in Bengaluru today.