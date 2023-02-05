Idukki (Kerala): A Hyderabad youth drowned in Chunayammackal falls of Muthirappuzhayar near Munnar on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Sandeep (21), a native of Hyderabad. The incident happened at 3.30 pm today while Sandeep was trying to take a selfie.

As soon as the accident happened, the locals rushed and launched a search operation, but not been able to retrieve the body. Later, a team of firefighters and divers were called from Thodupuzha and roped in for the search operation, after hours of search, the team was able to retrieve the body. Sandeep had come to Munnar on a trip, along with his friends, in a rented car from Hyderabad. The Vellathuval police sent the body for post-mortem