Thiruvananathapuram: Heavy rain continues to wreak havoc in Kerala while heavy rains are predicted in central Kerala and north Kerala on Tuesday, too, according to the Meteorological Department. The rain and resultant floods claimed three lives on Monday, including the life of a two-and-half-year-old girl Numa Dasmi.

Numa Dasmi, daughter of Nadira, a junior public health nurse at Netumpuram Chal sub-centre of the Health Department, died in a landslide on Monday afternoon. The two-year-old was swept away in a landslide in Kannur's Nedumpuram and the body was recovered near the pond, which is 200 metres away from their house, on Tuesday. The body of Rajesh hailing from Vellara ST Colony was also recovered on Tuesday. The body of Riyas, who had gone missing in the floodwaters in Kootickal of Kottayam, was found near Chappat bridge.

The IMD has issued a red alert in 10 districts--Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts--on Tuesday. An orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta.

Rains will continue to be heavy over central and north Kerala in the coming days. Collectors have declared a holiday for educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur, in view of the incessant rains. All the exams scheduled to be held by MG and Kaladi Universities have been postponed.

Heavy rain has been continuing in the hilly areas of the state since Monday. The administration has issued a red alert in the areas where Kallarkutty, Ponmudi, Kundala, Lower Periyar and Irattayar dams are located. Aluva Shiva temple was completely submerged due to the rising water level in the Periyar dam.