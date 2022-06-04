Kochi (Kerala): The first flight with pilgrims for the Hajj pilgrimage 2022 departed from Kerala's Kochi airport to Medina in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. As many as 377 passengers departed in the SV 5747 flight of Saudi Arabian Airlines. It was flagged off by V Abdurahman, Kerala Minister for Wakf and Hajj pilgrimage. Kerala Minister for ports, museum, archaeology and archives Ahmad Devarkovil, Central Hajj Committee Chairman AP Abdullkutty, and State Hajj Committee Chairman C Muhammad Faisi were also present here.

"Today, the first batch of Indian Hajj pilgrims took off from Kochi airport to Saudi Arabia. As per our schedule, the last aircraft take off from Mumbai on July 3. I request all of you, we need your prayer and blessings. We are very confident, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we will successfully perform all rituals in Mecca and Medina," AP Abdullakutty, Chairman of the Central Hajj Committee told ANI.

Meanwhile, Kerala Minister for Wakf and Hajj pilgrimage V Abdurahman said that all the arrangements had been completed for the pilgrimage and there were no issues. "All arrangements are completed. Today, 377 people for hajj are started their journey on the first flight. They arrived at the camp two days ago. All their tests are over. Now the flight has departed. There are currently no issues. Things are going well," said Abdurahman.

C Muhammad Faisi, Chairman of the State Hajj Committee thanked the central and state governments for all their efforts in this regard. "The first Hajj flight from India has just departed. I would like to thank the central and state governments and the Central Hajj Committee for all their efforts in this regard. The pilgrims will leave for Medina in 14 days on the next 20 flights," he stated.

"That is a very happy thing. I am very happy that the first Hajj flight from India departed from Kochi. As a result of the efficient work of the Central and State Hajj Committees, we made all the preparations in a short period of time," Ahammad Devarkovil, Kerala Minister for ports, museum, archaeology and archives added. A total of 20 flights will depart from Kochi to Medina with 7,724 passengers from June 4 to June 16. Of this, 5,758 pilgrims are from Kerala and 1966 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman. (ANI)