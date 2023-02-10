Ernakulam(Kerala): A four-year-old girl died after falling into a garbage pit in Kerala's Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district on Friday morning. The incident took place at Hunooba Plywood Company at Kuttipadam in Perumbavoor. The deceased girl has been identified as Azmini, a native of West Bengal.

Azmini's mother works as an employee at the plywood company, which is owned by Shihab, also a native of Perumbavoor. According to sources, Azmini went to the company with her mother. When her mother was busy with her work, the child playing there accidentally fell into the pit. They tried to save the girl as soon as they figured she has been in an accident, but the child was dead by the time she was pulled out.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot. A case has been registered against the owner of the plywood company. The local police started an investigation into the matter. The body was shifted to Perumbavoor Taluk Hospital for post-mortem and will be handed over to the relatives as per the law, police sources said.

