Kozhikode (Kerala): The Kozhikode police have arrested four migrant laborers from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Palayam here and then abandoning her near the railway tracks. According to official sources, the minor girl, also hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was on her way to Chennai from Varanasi, to meet her sister when the gang befriended her and enticed her to travel with them. The accused along with the girl got down at Palakkad station and started their journey to Kozhikode by road.

She was then taken to a lodge in Palayam where she was raped by the four. They then abandoned the girl at Kozhikode railway station. Railway Protection Force (RPF) SI, Aparna, found the girl crying on the platform and took her to the station. The girl then told the police about the incident and the Kasaba police registered a case against the four accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Also read: Girl allegedly gang-raped in UP's Pratapgarh; three arrested

The police tracked down the youths and arrested them. The accused have been identified as Ikrar Alam, Ajaj, Irshad, and Shakeel Shah, all hailing from UP. They have been remanded to judicial custody.