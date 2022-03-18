Ernakulam: In a tragic incident at a construction site in Kalamassery in Ernakulam, eleven migrant workers were buried alive when the soil caved in on them on Friday. Six of them were rescued while four others died. Search is going on for finding one more worker.

Police used the sniffer dogs to locate the trapped workers and used the earth movers to remove the soil. It took several hours for the fire and rescue teams to remove the soil and by the time they had dug enough, the four had succumbed. The health of all the rescued is stable, police said.

The police and Fire department are jointly continuing the rescue works to find one missing worker. The accident occurred at the construction site of Nest Electronic City at Kalamassery at around noon.