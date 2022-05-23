Kottayam: A state-level Kabaddi player, who has represented Kerala in many national level tournaments, K J Joji (32 years old), is now eking out a living through fishing and clams collection. He discontinued Kabaddi about two years ago when the day-to-day existence became a huge challenge. He had no other option but to go fishing and collect clams to feed his family. Joji's dreams of getting a government job never materialized.

Joji, a native of Kumarakom, was introduced to Kabaddi by the elders in the area and turned proficient in the game. He then went on to become a district player while studying in 8th Standard. Later, having attended the selection trials at Sports Authority of India in Kollam in Kerala, he got selected for the state team.

"When I started playing for the Kerala team, it motivated many youngsters in the area. Many boys have later played at the state level from our area," Joji says.

He now goes fishing in the evening and sells the catch at the Kumarakom market the next morning.

"I go fishing in the evening around 5 to 5:30 pm. I spend the whole night at Vembanad Lake. I return at around 8 or 9 am the next day. I sell the catch at cold storage here. The money I get from there is what I only have for our survival," Joji says.

Joji further says that he feels pain when he sees the trophies and certificates that he had won for Kabaddi. He feels that many other Indian states are promoting Kabaddi players in a better way except in Kerala, Kabaddi players are disappointed for not getting enough recognition.

