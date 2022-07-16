Kasaragod: "There was no gas, one had to wait for hours together to get a litre of petrol. No money in the hands of the public, it was like hell," Abdullah Muhammed Shafi says, shuddering still at the thought of days he had to spend in Sri Lanka after its collapse.

For the last 14 years, Shafi was living a comfortable life in Sri Lanka, running a hotel in the North Central region of the nation's capital, Colombo. A settled life, however, turned into nothing in what he says was less than three months, before he was forced to return to his native village in Kerala's Kasaragod district. Shafi now sells 'papads' to eke out a living.

"It was so difficult to get LPG which we used for cooking at our restaurant. The number of people visiting the restaurant came down drastically. Raw material costs skyrocketed. So I had no other option but to wind up the restaurant. I along with a friend started a medical store, but that too did not survive," Shafi explains the situations that forced him to abandon his dreams in Colombo.

While an uncertain future stared Shafi in the face, he was ready to take up a challenge once again. His friend suggested the business idea and the former did not think twice. The papad business is now thriving in Kasaragod's Chemmanad. He says his friends in Sri Lanka still call him and say that the situation there has gone worse. "Many are finding it difficult to even get food daily. There are many Keralites in Sri Lanka and all are suffering," he added.