Ernakulam: What many football lovers across the country would be missing is the scintillating euphoria that the gallery and the crowd give during a live football match. Football lovers in Kerala, however, finding ways to bring the gallery experience to every nook and corner of the state by setting up huge screens where the fans can gather and cheer for their favourite teams.

A few crazy fans in Kangarappadi of Ernakulam have gone a step further in their love for the gallery experience. In all, 17 youths from Kangarappadi collected Rs 23 lakhs and purchased a house for people to come and watch the football world cup. The house is now a mini-theatre with a big smart TV and with chairs for the football fans to watch the matches. They also decorated the house with pictures and flags of various nations, which are playing in the world cup. Now children, the elderly, and all those who love football gather at this 'Football House' to watch World Cup matches, recreating the magical crowd festival that the galleries offer in Qatar.

"Everyone can watch the match at their homes or on mobile phones. But when we watch the match in a crowd, the happiness and thrill that gives are incomparable. It was not a preplanned idea to buy the house. When the world cup matches started suddenly an idea came up and we went ahead. Once the world cup is over, we will demolish the house and construct another building and develop it as a cultural and sports centre," said PK Haris, co-owner of the house.