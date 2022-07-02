Thiruvananthapuram: Five members of a family found dead in Thiruvananthapuram. The bodies have been recovered from Chathanpara near Kallambalam in Thiruvananthapuram under mysterious circumstances on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Manikuttan, his wife Sandhya, their daughter Ameya and son Ajish, Sandhya's mother's sister Devaki. According to police, Manikuttan was found hanging in a room and others were reportedly dead after consuming poison.

Manikuttan was in debt and he was running a small store at Chathanpara. Two days ago, the panchayat officials asked him to close the eatery shop of Manikuttan. Following which the shop remained shut for two days. Since then, he was in a depressed state, this might be the reason for taking the extreme step, police said. Neighbours say the family had debt-related issues. The Kallambalam police registered a case under Section 174 ( Unnatural death) of Indian Penal Code.