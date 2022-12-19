Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala, a state crazy for football, witnessed several clashes during the FIFA world cup final between France and Argentina. Several youths sustained injuries and around two policemen were assaulted by the football fans in several incidents in districts in Kerala. In the Kannur district, a youth sustained major injuries while another two suffered minor injuries during the clash of rival team fans. The police said that three locals, Anurag, Adarsh and Alex Antony fought and Anurag, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to a hospital.

Whereas in Kochi, a civil police officer Libin was assaulted and dragged on the road near Kaloor Metro Station after he stopped drunk fans celebrating Argentina's victory. The police nabbed two people, identified as Arun and Sharat, for assaulting a police officer and creating a ruckus on road. Subsequently, in Pozhiyur, sub-inspector Saji was assaulted by a group of drunk football fans and was later admitted to Parassala Taluk Hospital. Saji was informed about the fans creating a ruckus in an intoxicated state, Saji went to control the ruckus, but the football fans thrashed him.

Several minor cases of violence and clashes among fans have been reported in many parts of Kerala after the match. The police launched a probe into the matter and they claimed that strict actions will be taken against those who assaulted police personnel, or who created a ruckus.