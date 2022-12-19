Thrissur (Kerala): Kerala celebrated Argentina's historic win in the FIFA World Cup final by serving free chicken biriyani, halwa and fish among people on Monday. Even the Argentina Football Association's official Twitter handle thanked the fans in Kerala for their support. A hotel owner in Thrissur provided free biriyani for 1,500 persons as part of their promise on Argentina's win. A fish seller in Palakkad supplied free fish to everyone, who approached him to express his happiness as a hardcore Argentina fan. In Kozhikode, a halwa seller supplied 100 kg halwa free of cost to the public and a school teacher in Malappuram brought 'Kafsa', an Arabian non-vegetarian dish to all students.

Shibu, a hotel owner at Pallimoola, Thrissur placed the offer to provide free biriyani to 1,000 persons if Argentina won the world cup. He placed this offer when his favourite team reached the finals. When his team finally won, he went a step ahead and supplied biriyani to 1,500 people, 500 more than what he promised.

Congress MLA Shafi Parambil, a die-hard Argentina supporter, inaugurated the distribution of free chicken biriyani at the hotel in Thrissur. In Ottapalam in Palakkad, fish seller Saidalavi supplied 200 kg of fish free to celebrate Argentina's victory. "I am very happy and I am doing this to let others also enjoy the success of Argentina," Saidalavi said.

In Tirurangadi, in Malappuram, school teacher Muneer offered Chicken Kafsa to all students and his co-staff at the beginning of the World Cup. "I had promised everyone in the school that if my team Argentina wins the world cup, I would buy chicken Kafsa for everyone in the school. So, I kept my promise," Muneer said.