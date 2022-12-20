Thiruvananthapuram: Four years down the line, the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be one the Kerala Beverages Corporation (Bevco) will eagerly look forward to. That is because the 2022 World Cup final festivities helped Bevco register a record liquor sale of Rs 50 Crore, around Rs 17 crore more than their usual daily sales.

When the football fans of Kerala decided to make the World Cup final a gala event, the first thing they did was queue up in front of the Bevco outlets in the state. Their enthusiasm was evident in the sales as queues in front of most of the shops extended to several hundred meters.

As expected, when the final figures were out, Bevco also got a reason to smile along with the fans of Argentina as it recorded a liquor sale to the tune of Rs 50 crores. When Argentina fans took the shots in celebration, France and Brazilian fans would have turned to liquor to drown their sorrows. Either way, it was a day of celebration for the state-run Bevco.