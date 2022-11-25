Kasaragod (Kerala): As FIFA fever hit the whole world, this family from Kerala is celebrating the football festival in its own typical way. Sajilal, his wife and two sons are sporting blue-striped white T-shirts to show their support for the Argentina team in the Qatar world cup. Not only that, the family painted their car blue and white to show their boundless craze for Argentina.

What more, they have even put up Argentina flags all over their premises to wish victory for the South American team at FIFA 2022. For Sajilal, Argentina is not just the name of a country anymore, but it is the name of his son as well. The child will probably grow up as the only one bearing that name in Kerala.

Sajilal and family, crazy supporters of this South American footballing nation, have named their first son Martin Argentina Paul. Sajilal, who is a great fan of the Argentine football team, did not have any second thoughts when he thought about a name for their son.

Everything for Sajilal and his family revolves around the blue and white colours of the Argentine national flag and the football team jersey. As the FIFA world cup started in Qatar, Sajilal's house turned to be an Argentine fan corner. There are Argentine flags erected all around the house. The house is painted blue and white and his car is also donning the same hues.

"When I decided to name my son Argentina, there was strong opposition from my relatives. But I was determined and brushed aside their dissent," Sajilal says. Sajilal was also a footballer who had played for the school sub junior team, junior team, Kannur district team, and later for the Kerala state team.

Sajilal's wife Rony is also an ardent fan of Argentina and supports every act of Sajilal for the love of the Argentine football team.