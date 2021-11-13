Kochi: Enforcement Directorate has booked a case against the antique fraud accused Monson Mavunkal to investigate the black money deals behind his antique trade.

ED has written a letter to Kerala Crime Branch seeking details of the case filed against Monson. They have also included Aji, former driver of Monson as an accused in the case.

The department will also take permission from the court to interrogate Monson since he is in Judicial custody.

They would also question the complainants and other accused in the cases that are now being investigated by the Crime Branch. The Court had earlier permitted the ED to investigate the case while considering a petition filed by Aji, who alleged that police in collusion with Monson have been torturing him.

The Kerala High Court had also stated that a detailed investigation is needed against Monson Mavunkal. The High Court had also strongly criticized former DGP Loknath Behra and ADGP Manoj Abraham for their connection with the accused.

Several cases of financial fraud, forgery, POCSO, and sexual harassment are booked against Monson and ED has now booked a money laundering case as well.