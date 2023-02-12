Idukki: An elephant calf was found dead in a deep pit filled with water in Kerala's Idukki district. Residents of Valiya Parakutty Tribal Colony spotted the elephant and informed the authorities. Locals said the elephant calf was spotted earlier in the area as well and is looking not so fine. Locals also specified that the elephant didn't cause any damage in the area.

On receiving the information, forest department officials reached the post and retrieved the body from the water-filled pit. The forest officials raised apprehension about the elephant slipping into the gorge while walking or attempting to drink water. Officials denied the probability of any untoward incident as per the primary investigation, however, a detailed investigation will be conducted.

On February 4 nearly a 70-year-old female elephant was found dead in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district with officials suspecting the jumbo died of age-related complications. The carcass was found on Saturday in the forest adjoining Gersa village under the Dharamjaigarh forest division, an official said. On December 28 last year, a tusker was electrocuted after it came in contact with a live electric cable in a farm near Kurdeg village of Bagicha forest range in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district.